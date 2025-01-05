عربي


Amir Meets DRC President

1/5/2025 2:18:39 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met Sunday with President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Felix Tshisekedi, at the Amiri Diwan.
The two sides discussed bilateral co-operation relations and ways to boost them across various fields and the key regional and international developments of common interest.
The meeting was attended by HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed al- Khulaifi, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi and several senior officials. Also present were senior officials, the members of the delegation accompanying President Tshisekedi.

Gulf Times

