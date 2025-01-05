China Simulating Surprise US Missile Attack In South China Sea

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's simulated defense against a US stealth missile assault reveals a high-stakes battle for technological supremacy pitting stealth versus counter-stealth capabilities in the contested South China Sea.

This month, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that Chinese scientists have simulated a surprise US attack on a People's Liberation (PLA) carrier group in the South China Sea, revealing key details about the US military's latest stealth anti-ship missile, the AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM).

According to SCMP, the simulation, led by researcher Wang Tianxiao from the North China Institute of Computing Technology, aimed to enhance the PLA's countermeasures and tactics. It mentions that the simulated battle occurred near the Pratas Islands, with the US launching a large-scale attack using ten LRASMs.

These missiles, known for their radar stealth capabilities and nearly 1,000-kilometer range, targeted a Chinese destroyer in the simulation. Despite electronic warfare interference deployed by the PLA, the missiles switched to thermal imaging cameras and successfully hit the target.

SCMP says the simulation's unprecedented realism and detailed parameters could significantly impact future military strategies. However, the SCMP report points out that the data used in the simulation remains unclear, with the Chinese team claiming it came from open-source intelligence and long-term accumulation.

It adds that the US military classified the LRASM's technical parameters and operational methods, making the Chinese team's claims difficult to verify independently.

The Chinese simulation's choice of using stealthy cruise missiles over hypersonic weapons may reflect the advantages the former has over the latter and the fact that the US has not yet fielded any hypersonic weapons. Thus, using stealthy cruise missiles against Chinese targets is more likely in a potential conflict in the Taiwan Strait in the short to medium term.

Asia Times mentioned in September 2024 that stealth cruise missiles like the LRASM offer several advantages over hypersonic missiles.