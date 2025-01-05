Russian Drone Hits Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion attacked Kharkiv with a drone, possibly a Molniya type.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"We have an UAV hit. Tentatively, a Molniya type. It hit between Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts. According to the updates available at the moment, there have been no casualties," Terekhov wrote.

Russia uses 630, 740 guided bombs, nearly 50 missiles against Ukraine over past week – Zelensky

"According to an update, a private household suffered damage in the UAV attack. Emergency response units are at the site," the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov , wrote on Telegram.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, this night three people were injured and a number of houses were damaged in the village of Krasnokutsk, Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region, after a downed Geran drone plunged to the ground.

Illustrative photo