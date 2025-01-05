Russian Drone Hits Kharkiv
1/5/2025 10:09:30 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion troops attacked Kharkiv with a drone, possibly a Molniya type.
This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.
"We have an UAV hit. Tentatively, a Molniya type. It hit between Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts. According to the updates available at the moment, there have been no casualties," Terekhov wrote.
"According to an update, a private household suffered damage in the UAV attack. Emergency response units are at the site," the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov , wrote on Telegram.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, this night three people were injured and a number of houses were damaged in the village of Krasnokutsk, Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region, after a downed Geran drone plunged to the ground.
