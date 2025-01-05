PHCC And Ministry Of Education Collaborate To Promote Oral Health

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Oral and Prevention Department at the Primary Corporation (PHCC), in collaboration with the of Education and Higher Education, participated in the 2024 Spring Break Activities. Seven teams of professionals, consisting of dentists, dental hygienists, and dental assistants, visited 14 out of 16 spring activity centers across the country, serving over 2,000 students.

Dr. Najat Al Yafei, the Manager of the Oral Health Promotion & Prevention Department, stated that a comprehensive schedule had been prepared, featuring lectures and various activities tailored to different age groups. These activities were specifically designed for young learners (primary school level) and adolescents (preparatory and secondary levels) to participate over two days at each spring center.

Dr. Al Yafei added that the schedule included an assessment of students' knowledge about oral health, an introduction to the structure and types of teeth, the relationship between oral health and general health, the impact of diet on oral health, and a drawing activity encouraging students to be role models themselves. The first day concluded with assigning students a homework task to examine their family members and return with the results on the second day.

The second day was dedicated to practical training on using toothbrushes and miswak, introducing students to various fields of dentistry and applied fields. Students were then given the opportunity to role-play as dentists and patients, conducting dental checkups on each other using mobile dental units and single-use tools. The activities concluded with a best smile contest and the distribution of participation certificates.

Dr. Al Yafei emphasized the importance of this initiative, pointing out that its primary goal is to instill healthy oral hygiene habits from an early age, raise awareness about the importance of preventing oral diseases among students, and build a generation equipped with sustainable oral health practices. She also highlighted the collaborative role between the oral health and education sectors in achieving public health goals & 2030 vision, noting that these activities are not just awareness campaigns but an investment in the future of upcoming generations.