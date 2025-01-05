Bitget Announces Adjustment Of Minimum Price Decimals For 39 Spot Trading Pairs

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, January 5th, 2025, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, is pleased to announce adjustments to the minimum price decimal (i.e., the smallest unit of price fluctuation) for 39 spot trading pairs. These changes aim to enhance the trading experience for users and will take effect at 11:00 on January 2, 2025 (UTC) . The adjustment process is expected to take approximately 5-10 minutes .

The minimum price decimal for several trading pairs will be updated to better align with market trends and ensure more efficient trading. This adjustment affects popular trading pairs, including QNT/USDT, HYPE/USDT, PEPECOIN/USDT, and many more. For example, some pairs will see their smallest unit of price fluctuation reduced from 0.00001 to 0.001, while others will adjust from 0.000001 to 0.0001.

Key Notes on the Adjustment Process



Spot trading pair strategies may not initiate successfully. Spot grid strategies and spot Martingale strategies could terminate automatically due to abnormalities.

: Orders placed before the decimal adjustment, including planned orders, stop-loss orders, and trailing orders, will be executed based on the original price decimals set by the user.

Users experiencing any issues during the adjustment period are advised to:



Wait for 5-10 minutes for the changes to take full effect.

Restart the Bitget APP or update to the latest version. Switch trading pairs and retry trading once the adjustment is complete.

Bitget sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience caused during this transition and appreciates the user's understanding and support. These changes are part of their ongoing commitment to enhancing the trading experience and providing innovative tools to empower their users.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

