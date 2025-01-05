Iraqi PM To Visit Iran Wed.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Prime Mohammad Al-Sudani is scheduled to pay an official visit to Iran on Wednesday for talks on bilateral relations and meetings with senior Iranian officials, said the Prime Minister's Office on Sunday.

The visit will include discussions on bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, building on the progress made during the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Baghdad in September of last year, as well as addressing the latest regional developments, it said in a press statement.

Discussions will also include security issues related to Baghdad's intention to work to limit weapons, economic issues, and most notably the electricity crisis related to the decline in Iranian gas supplies. (end)

