France reports launching airstrikes on Islamic State in Syria

(MENAFN) The French air force has launched on Islamic State (ISIS) targets in Syria, marking the first such operation following the ousting of former Syrian President Bashar Assad by opposition groups led by the Islamist movement Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS). Defense Sebastien Lecornu confirmed the airstrikes, which took place on Sunday, targeting sites in central Syria. French Rafale fighter jets and US Reaper drones dropped seven bombs on two military targets.



France has been involved in Operation Inherent Resolve, a US-led coalition focused on combating in Iraq and Syria, since 2014. This airstrike is part of France’s continued efforts to combat terrorism in the region.

