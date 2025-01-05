Economic Calendar: Key Market Events for the Week of Jan 6 - Jan 10, 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The upcoming week's economic calendar brings crucial events for investors to monitor. From January 6 to 10, key national and international happenings will shape market sentiment.



The week kicks off with the release of the Focus Report on Monday. This document, prepared by the Central of Brazil, provides key economic forecasts. The Composite Purchasing Managers' (PMI) will also be released, measuring and services activities.



The Services Sector PMI, focusing on construction, retail, tourism, and general services, will offer insights into these industries. Additionally, the trade balance report will reveal import and export values for goods.



Tuesday brings the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for São Paulo, announced by FIPE. The Producer Price Index (PPI) and the General Price Index (IGP-DI) will also be released.







Wednesday's agenda includes Brazilian industrial production and foreign exchange flow data. Thursday will see the release of retail sales figures, a key indicator of consumer spending.



Friday concludes with the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), Brazil's official inflation measure covering all regions.

International Economic Events

Globally, Monday features the Services Sector PMI for the United States and Germany. Germany will also share its Consumer Price Index data.



Tuesday's international focus includes China's foreign exchange reserves and the Eurozone CPI. The U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report will provide insights into the job market.



Wednesday brings the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, offering details on U.S. monetary policy decisions. China will release its CPI and PPI data.



U.S. markets will be closed on Thursday for a national holiday. Mexico will release its monetary policy meeting minutes.



Friday concludes with the U.S. Payroll report, covering non-farm employment, trade balance, and average hourly wages.



These economic indicators will provide valuable insight into global economic trends, influencing market decisions in the coming week.

Economic Calendar for the Week of Jan 6 - Jan 10, 2025

Monday, January 6

Brazil







08:45 AM – Focus Bulletin



10:00 AM – Composite PMI



10:00 AM – Services Sector PMI

11:00 AM – Trade Balance







05:55 AM – Services Sector PMI

10:00 AM – CPI





11:45 AM – Services Sector PMI







05:00 AM – CPI (Fipe)



08:00 AM – IGP-DI

10:00 AM – PPI





05:00 AM – Foreign Exchange Reserves





07:00 AM – CPI





12:00 AM – JOLTS Job Openings (Nov)







09:00 AM – Industrial Production

14:30 AM – Foreign Exchange Flow





04:00 PM – FOMC Meeting Minutes







10:30 PM – CPI

10:30 PM – PPI





Holiday – National Day





09:00 AM – Retail Sales





10:00 AM – Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes





09:00 AM – IPCA





10:30 AM – Payroll



