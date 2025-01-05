Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week Of Jan 6 – Jan 10, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The upcoming week's economic calendar brings crucial events for investors to monitor. From January 6 to 10, key national and international financial market happenings will shape market sentiment.
The week kicks off with the release of the Focus Report on Monday. This document, prepared by the Central bank of Brazil, provides key economic forecasts. The Composite Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) will also be released, measuring manufacturing and services activities.
The Services Sector PMI, focusing on construction, retail, tourism, and general services, will offer insights into these industries. Additionally, the trade balance report will reveal import and export values for goods.
Tuesday brings the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for São Paulo, announced by FIPE. The Producer Price Index (PPI) and the General Price Index (IGP-DI) will also be released.
Wednesday's agenda includes Brazilian industrial production and foreign exchange flow data. Thursday will see the release of retail sales figures, a key indicator of consumer spending.
Friday concludes with the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), Brazil's official inflation measure covering all regions.
International Economic Events
Globally, Monday features the Services Sector PMI for the United States and Germany. Germany will also share its Consumer Price Index data.
Tuesday's international focus includes China's foreign exchange reserves and the Eurozone CPI. The U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report will provide insights into the job market.
Wednesday brings the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, offering details on U.S. monetary policy decisions. China will release its CPI and PPI data.
U.S. markets will be closed on Thursday for a national holiday. Mexico will release its monetary policy meeting minutes.
Friday concludes with the U.S. Payroll report, covering non-farm employment, trade balance, and average hourly wages.
These economic indicators will provide valuable insight into global economic trends, influencing market decisions in the coming week.
Monday, January 6
Brazil
Germany
08:45 AM – Focus Bulletin
10:00 AM – Composite PMI
10:00 AM – Services Sector PMI
11:00 AM – Trade Balance
United States
05:55 AM – Services Sector PMI
10:00 AM – CPI
Tuesday, January 7
Brazil
11:45 AM – Services Sector PMI
China
05:00 AM – CPI (Fipe)
08:00 AM – IGP-DI
10:00 AM – PPI
Eurozone
United States
05:00 AM – Foreign Exchange Reserves
Wednesday, January 8
Brazil
12:00 AM – JOLTS Job Openings (Nov)
United States
09:00 AM – Industrial Production
14:30 AM – Foreign Exchange Flow
China
04:00 PM – FOMC Meeting Minutes
Thursday, January 9
United States
Brazil
Mexico
10:30 PM – CPI
10:30 PM – PPI
Friday, January 10
Brazil
United States
10:00 AM – Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes
