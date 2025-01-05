Top Capitol Riot prosecutor plans on resigning

(MENAFN) Matthew Graves, the US attorney for the District of Columbia, has announced his resignation, which will take place just before President-elect Donald Trump's second term begins. Graves, who has held the role since November 2021, is best known for overseeing the large-scale investigation into the January 6 Capitol riots.



In a statement, Graves expressed his pride in his work, calling it an honor to serve in this position during such challenging times. He also mentioned that his decision to step down came after fulfilling both personal and professional obligations. Under his leadership, the investigation into the Capitol attack led to around 1,600 charges, with nearly 1,100 individuals already sentenced.



Earlier this month, Trump stated that if he were to return to office, he planned to pardon "most" of those involved in the Capitol breach, beginning early in his second term.

