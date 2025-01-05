CES 2025 Hat Trick: FRENZ Brainband Secures 3Rd CES Innovation Awards, Launching Focus Feature For Daily Life

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



The Consumer Association (CTA) honors Earable® Neuroscience with a CES 2025 Innovation Awards® in Digital Health, marking its third consecutive win 2023-2025.

Earable announces the upcoming May 2025 launch of Focus Flow mobile app, a personalized therapy based on brainwaves to enhance focus with potential applications in productivity boost and memory training. Earable launches Brainwaves Labs to advance applied neuroscience research and inviting collaborations with companies, universities and B2B partners.



LAS VEGAS, Jan. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earable Neuroscience has been honored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) with its third consecutive CES Innovation Awards® for FRENZ Brainband's pioneering personalized audio therapy platform based on real-time brainwave tracking. This groundbreaking technology is advancing the health tech industry and improving cognitive functions for people worldwide. The CTA is the organization behind the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's most influential technology event.









FRENZ Brainband by Earable Neuroscience is a 3x CES Innovation Award-winning

AI wearable designed to optimize sleep, focus, and cognitive performance.

FRENZ Brainband is the first EEG-based wearable and audio therapy platform to earn CES Innovation Awards® across three distinct categories:



Wearable Tech (2023): FRENZ Brainband - the world's first AI-powered sleep wearable with CBT-i therapy solutions.

Accessibility and Aging Tech (2024): FRENZ Sleep Science Mobile App, clinically proven efficacy and its impact for the longevity industry. Digital Health (2025): FRENZ Focus Flow Mobile App, the world's most accurate consumer wearable to track and enhance focus through personalized audio therapy.



“Achieving this CES hat trick is a significant milestone,” said Dr. Tam Vu , Founder of Earable® Neuroscience.“It demonstrates the evolution of FRENZ into a multi-functional, AI-powered EEG-based platform for enhancing sleep, focus, and cognitive performance for daily application.”

With 35 patents and patent-pending technologies and multiple Best Paper Awards in wearable and AI-based sensory tech, Dr. Vu has also been appointed to the Jury Board for CES Innovation Awards 2025 AI category. Additionally, Earable's Chief Innovation Officer, Kimi Doan , will join a panel discussion on neurotechnology at CES on Jan 7. During the session, "Everyday Neurotech: Brain-Computer Interfaces for All," Ms. Doan will share how FRENZ integrates cutting-edge neuroscience into practical, everyday applications to enhance mental health and productivity.

Unveiling Focus Flow

At CES 2025, Earable introduced the Focus Flow mobile app, an innovation building on the clinically validated FRENZ Brainband. Focus Flow delivers personalized neurofeedback using real-time brainwave tracking to train the brain for improved concentration during demanding tasks. The science-backed therapy uses specialized frequency music, binaural beats, and contextual audio cues, designed to increase beta and gamma activity in the brain's frontal lobe.

At the event, select media and early user groups experienced real-time demonstrations, exploring their brainwaves and neuroplasticity scores while engaging with the focus-enhancing feature.

The demo event was co-hosted in collaboration with Target Path. Deena Ghazarian, TargetPath's Managing Partner, remarked:“At TargetPath, our vision is to collaborate with innovators who redefine consumer technology with meaningful applications. Earable's Focus Flow feature exemplifies this vision by combining real-time brainwave tracking with user-centric design to deliver a groundbreaking tool for cognitive enhancement.”

“Focus Flow has been in development by our in-house lab team and industry partners for over two years, involving more than 10,000 training sessions and millions of focus epoch samples,” said Dr. Vu.“With our R&D roadmap, this feature not only delivers a cognitive boost but also advances our understanding of brainwaves as biomarkers for mental health and cognitive performance.”

Global Call for B2B Partnerships

Earable Neuroscience launched at CES2025 the FRENZ Brainwaves Labs , a platform designed to foster meaningful collaborations with universities, pharmaceutical companies, and corporate wellness programs. Partners gain access to advanced APIs, raw data, and the opportunity to co-develop cutting-edge algorithms tailored to their unique needs.

“FRENZ Brainwaves Labs connects scientific innovation with practical applications,” said Kimi Doan .“By harnessing advanced brainwave monitoring and sleep tracking as biomarkers, we aim to unlock new possibilities in cognitive health. Research areas currently include neurodegenerative disease discovery, epilepsy monitoring, stroke rehabilitation, pain management, and neuroplasticity.”

Recognized globally, the FRENZ Brainband for B2B offers unparalleled precise, research-grade real-time access to biomarkers, including brainwaves (EEG), heart rate, SpO2, facial muscle activity (EMG), and eye movement (EOG)

FRENZ Brainwaves Labs is partnering with MedM, a global leader in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). MedM is renowned for its sensor-agnostic compatibility and seamless integration with leading healthcare systems, along with its consumer app, which has over 500,000 users worldwide. This collaboration is set for a Q2 2025 launch, reinforcing Earable's commitment to making advanced neuroscience accessible globally.

Building on patented core technologies and a growing global presence, Earable® Neuroscience invites academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, healthcare innovators, and corporate wellness leaders to collaborate. Together, we can transform brainwave technology into meaningful solutions for improving sleep, focus, and overall cognitive well-being.

About Earable® Neuroscience

FRENZ Brainband by Earable Neuroscience is a 3x CES Innovation Award-winning AI wearable designed to optimize sleep, focus, and cognitive performance. Utilizing real-time brainwave tracking and personalized audio therapy, FRENZ delivers clinically proven, science-backed solutions to help users fall asleep faster, stay focused, and enhance mental recovery. Backed by Samsung Ventures and Founders Fund , FRENZ has been featured as a Top Tech Trend to Watch in BBC, Bloomberg , The Wall Street Journal , Daily Mail , The Times , USA Today, Reviewed.com , Mashable , Yahoo! Finance , and Euronews .

