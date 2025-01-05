Global Food Prices Drop Slightly In December 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In December 2024, global food prices saw a slight decrease, primarily driven by the reduction in sugar prices, Azernews reports, citing the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

Despite the drop, prices remained significantly higher compared to the same period last year, reflecting the ongoing inflationary pressures on the global food market. The decline in sugar prices was the main factor behind the overall decrease, as reported by the FAO Food Price (FFPI), which tracks monthly changes in the prices of key such as cereals, dairy products, meat, and oils.

The FAO Food Price Index stood at 127 points in December, a minor decrease from the previous month's adjusted figure of 127.6 points. While the index dropped marginally by 0.5%, it remains 6.7% higher than the previous year's level, indicating that food prices are still elevated on a year-over-year basis. However, the current index is 20.7% lower than the peak levels seen in March 2022, offering some relief for consumers and businesses alike who have been grappling with the soaring food prices over the last few years.

One of the key drivers of the recent changes in food prices was the sharp drop in sugar prices, which contributed to the overall decrease in the food price index for December. The reduction in sugar prices, however, was not enough to offset the rise in meat prices, which continued to climb. While the decrease in prices for dairy products, vegetable oils, and cereals provided some balance, it was the meat sector that kept global food prices elevated.

The FAO's report highlights that, despite some fluctuations, the food price index for 2024 is still 2.1% lower than the average price levels seen in 2023. This decrease is a welcome sign for consumers, particularly in developing countries, who have been struggling with the economic impact of high food costs. The FAO also noted that global food prices in December 2024 were still higher than they were a year ago, reflecting the persistent challenges in the global food supply chain, which have been exacerbated by geopolitical tensions, climate change, and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FAO's projections for 2025 suggest that food prices will remain volatile, with fluctuations expected in key sectors such as meat and dairy. However, experts anticipate that the overall trend may be downward, as supply chains stabilize and production levels increase in response to growing demand for food commodities.

In conclusion, while December's report shows a slight decrease in the global food price index, the overall food price environment remains challenging. Policymakers and industry leaders will need to continue addressing the underlying factors driving food price inflation, with particular attention to the volatility in the meat and dairy sectors. As the global food market navigates these challenges, it is crucial for both producers and consumer.