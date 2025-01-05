(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Gerontology Research Group's LongeViQuest organization has identified Inah Canabarro Lucas as the world's oldest living person. Born on June 8, 1908, in San Francisco de Assis, Brazil, Sister Inah now resides in a convent in Porto Alegre.



At 116 years old, Sister Inah assumed the title following the passing of Tomiko Itooka from Japan on December 29, 2024. Itooka had also reached the impressive age of 116.



Sister Inah's life spans over a century of global changes. She began her religious journey at 16, entering the Santa Teresa de Jesus boarding school in Santana do Livramento. Her path led her to Montevideo, Uruguay, where she took her vows as a nun.



In 1930, Sister Inah returned to Brazil. She taught Portuguese and mathematics at a school in Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, before moving back to Santana do Livramento to continue her teaching career.





Brazilian Nun, 116, Becomes World's Oldest Person

Sister Inah belongs to the Congregation of Teresian Sisters of Brazil. Her nephew, Cleber Vieira Canabarro Lucas, shared insights into her longevity. He attributes her remarkable age to "good humor, optimism, kindness, and spirituality".



The nun maintains her health through routine medical check-ups. Her story serves as a testament to the potential of human longevity and the impact of a positive outlook on life.



Sister Inah's achievement highlights the increasing global trend of longevity. It raises questions about the factors contributing to extended lifespans and the implications for society as more people live well past 100 years.

