Ecom Express Strengthens its Leadership with Kammal Daas Appointed as Vice President of Operations, Last Mile

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 3 January 2025: Ecom Express Limited (“Ecom Express”), India’s only pure-play B2C e-commerce logistics solutions provider as of the Financial Year 2024 (Source: RedSeer Report), is pleased to announce the appointment of Kammal Daas as Vice President of Operations, Last Mile. Kammal will play an important role in strengthening the company’s operational capabilities and driving efficiency across its last-mile delivery process.



Kammal brings over 18 years of rich experience in operations, logistics, and supply chain management. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Operations at Licious, where he led mid-mile delivery operations and managed procurement logistics. His career highlights also include leadership positions at Flipkart and Walmart India, where he developed third party logistics and enhanced supply chain capabilities.



Vishwachetan Nadamani, Chief Operating Officer of Ecom Express, congratulating Kammal on his appointment, said, “We are excited to welcome Kammal to Ecom Express. His expertise lies in leveraging technology to enhance customer experience, which will help the brand fortify its modular last-mile delivery capabilities. Kammal’s strategic approach will not only strengthen our operational efficiency but also position us to serve emerging business needs with greater agility and precision.”

In his new role, Kammal will oversee Ecom Express’s last-mile delivery operations, focusing on enhancing customer experience and operational excellence.



His responsibilities will include optimizing delivery strategies to ensure efficiency and reliability. Kammal will leverage advanced technologies for real-time tracking and seamless operations while fostering a high-performance culture by mentoring and empowering his team. Ensuring safety and compliance across all operations will also be a key priority.



Commenting on his appointment, Kammal Daas said, “I am thrilled to join Ecom Express at such an exciting time in its journey. With the company’s commitment to innovation and customer-centricity, I look forward to contributing to its growth and operational excellence. Together, we will strive to deliver unparalleled value to our customers and partners.”



Daas holds an advanced degree in supply chain and digital supply chain from the Indian School of Business and post graduate degree in Business Management. In his new role, he is expected to ensure delivery timelines and seamless coordination across teams to achieve the organization’s objectives.





