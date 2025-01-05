Taiwan Records 7.85 M Tourist Arrivals In 2024

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Taipei City : Taiwan welcomed over 7.85 million visitors in 2024, marking a significant boost in driven by the expansion into new markets, the allure of iconic festivals, and the establishment of global visitor centers in key cities.

Looking ahead to 2025, Tourism Bureau Director-General Chou plans to target markets within a four- to eight-hour flight radius from Taiwan, with a special focus on India, New Zealand, and Australia. To improve accessibility for international travelers, tourism information centers are set to open in Sydney and Mumbai later this year, as reported by CNA.

Chou also highlighted North America and Europe as key regions for further growth in Taiwan's tourism sector. Plans are underway to establish visitor centers in Seattle and Amsterdam, aiming to draw more tourists from these areas.

Highlighting regional success, Chou noted that over one million South Korean visitors traveled to Taiwan in the previous year. Between January and October 2024, Japanese visitor numbers surpassed one million, reflecting a nearly 50pc increase compared to the same period in 2023.

For first-time visitors, the focus remains on showcasing Taiwan's northern attractions. In line with Thailand's ecotourism goals, the administration aims to highlight destinations such as Heping Island in Keelung and Zhuangwei in Yilan for Thai tourists.

Acknowledging the interest of Thai luxury travelers in shopping, Chou announced plans to collaborate with the economic ministry to introduce more convenient shopping options. Additionally, the administration will continue offering discounts on Taiwan High Speed Rail tickets to encourage exploration beyond Taipei.

This year, Taiwan will leverage key events like the Taiwan Lantern Festival, Taiwan Cycling Festival, and L'Étape Sun Moon Lake to further boost tourism.

Chou also remarked on Taiwan's strong post-pandemic tourism recovery. However, he acknowledged the impact of the Hualien earthquake in April 2024, which resulted in the loss of 520,000 group tourists to the region.

