Biden Government approves USD8B aid to Israel

The Biden has accepted a main USD8 billion arms package for Israel, contains fighter jet ammunition, artillery bullets, and assault helicopter missiles, Israeli outlet Walla stated on Saturday.



Unknown sources stated the U.S. State Department had unofficially informed about the arms deal, expected to be the last package from the recent government ahead of President-elect Donald takes office on January 20.



The authorization comes after strong Israeli missions in northern Gaza, concentrating on the Jabalia Refugee Camp, Beit Lahia, and Beit Hanoun since October 5.



In line with the Walla report, the package contains AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles for defense against aerial dangers like drones.



It also features 155mm artillery bullets, AGM-114 Hellfire missiles for assault helicopters, small-diameter bombs, and JDAM (Joint Direct Attack Munition) systems to convert unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions. In addition to 500-kilogram warheads for fighter jets.



While some equipment may be sourced from existing US stockpiles, the rest will require fresh production, with delivery estimated to take several years, according to sources.



