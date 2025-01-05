(MENAFN) Russian philosopher and analyst Aleksandr Dugin has expressed his desire to visit the United States, anticipating a significant political transformation under President-elect Donald Trump.



On Tuesday, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the Moscow-based Center for Geopolitical Expertise (CGE), a think tank founded by Dugin. The department accused the CGE of exacerbating socio-political divisions and attempting to influence the US electorate during the 2024 election. According to the Treasury, the organization allegedly employed deepfakes and AI-driven disinformation campaigns under the direction of Russian military intelligence (GRU). Moscow has consistently rejected claims of interference in US elections.



Commenting on the sanctions, Dugin stated on Saturday, “I hope they lift sanctions in 2025 on me. I want to visit the US. There are many good friends there.”



Dugin himself has been subject to US sanctions since 2015 due to allegations of involvement in actions deemed a threat to Ukraine’s territorial integrity. This designation followed the 2014 Western-backed coup in Kiev and the subsequent uprising in Donbass—now part of Russia—which Dugin publicly supported.

