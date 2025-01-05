ADIB Opens 72Nd Branch At Mall Of Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Abu Dhabi Islamic – Egypt (ADIB) has opened its 72nd branch inside Mall of Egypt, further expanding its across Egypt. This new branch is part of the bank's comprehensive strategy for growth and development, aimed at offering integrated and innovative services that align with Islamic Sharia principles and cater to the diverse needs of its customers.

The branch was inaugurated by Mohamed Ali, CEO and Managing Director of ADIB, along with Amr Sand, Head of Retail Banking, in the presence of senior executives. The opening reflects the bank's commitment to reaching new areas, particularly high-traffic locations like shopping malls, which attract thousands of visitors daily.

The Mall of Egypt branch is the second to open in a shopping mall in 2024. It operates 24/7 and is strategically located for easy accessibility.

Mohamed Ali emphasized that the bank's expansion strategy is focused on addressing the banking needs of a broad customer base. He added,“This new branch will help us provide a safe and convenient banking experience that aligns with our customers' evolving needs and aspirations.”

This opening follows the launch of the bank's branch at Open Air Mall in Madinaty, bringing ADIB's total branch network to 72 locations across Egypt.



