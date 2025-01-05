Special Forces Of NG Destroyed Enemy Crossing Point
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) soldiers of a separate detachment of the Omega Wings of the National Guard of Ukraine destroyed an enemy crossing, depriving Russian troops of the ability to move their forces.
The video of the destruction of the enemy object was posted by the National Guard in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“This operation has complicated the enemy's logistics and weakened its positions,” the National Guard noted.
As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian defenders destroyed the starting position of Russian drone operators.
