Minister Of State, Syria FM Discuss Aid Efforts
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi held a phone call with Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Asaad Al Shaibani yesterday.
Discussion during the call focused on relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to the latest developments in Syria, and the Qatari humanitarian aid efforts to relieve the brethren in Syria.
Dr. Al Khulaifi, during the call, reiterated Qatar's continued support for Syria in all fields, especially humanitarian and developmental, to achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people for a decent life and building a state of institutions and law.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria thanked Qatar for its firm and unwavering position towards the brotherly Syrian people.
MENAFN05012025000063011010ID1109055476
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.