Minister Of State, Syria FM Discuss Aid Efforts

Doha: of State at the of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi held a phone call with Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Asaad Al Shaibani yesterday.

Discussion during the call focused on relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to the latest developments in Syria, and the Qatari humanitarian aid efforts to relieve the brethren in Syria.

Dr. Al Khulaifi, during the call, reiterated Qatar's continued support for Syria in all fields, especially humanitarian and developmental, to achieve the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people for a decent life and building a state of institutions and law.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria thanked Qatar for its firm and unwavering position towards the brotherly Syrian people.