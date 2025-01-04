Russian Airstrike On Svesa: Casualty Toll Up To 10, Including Two Children
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the village of Svesa, Shostka district in Sumy region, the number of injured in a Russian bombing that targeted an apartment block Saturday afternoon has increased to 10.
Two children are among those injured, the State Emergency Service reports, according to Ukrinform.
“From the five-storey residential building damaged by the enemy airstrike, the SES team managed to evacuate 14 people and rescue an elderly woman,” the statement says.
As a result of the enemy strike on the residential quarter, part of the building has been destroyed. In total, four apartment blocks were damaged in the area.
As per tentative reports, 10 people were injured, including two children.
The rescue and search operation is underway.
Two invincibility points have been deployed to assist those affected.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russians dropped an air bomb on an apartment block in Svesa.
Initial reports said two children and an adult suffered injuries.
