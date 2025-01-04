Naomi Osaka Into Auckland WTA Tournament Final

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Willington: Former world number one and current number 57 Naomi Osaka has qualified for the final of the Auckland, New Zealand, 250-point tournament, after defeating Alicia Parkes in two sets to none, (6-4, 6-2) on Saturday, to set a date with Denmark's Clara Towson in the final, slated for Sunday.

The Japanese, who has won four Grand Slam titles, will try to win her first title, in her first final since 2022 Miami Championshipwhich was won by Poland's Iga Swiatek.

Osaka has only defeated lower-ranked players during the tournament, but that will not be the case in the final, as she will face Towson, ranked 50, who defeated Montgomery two sets to none, (6-4, 4-3).