Health Secretary hits back at Elon Musk's criticism of UK government's handling of gang grooming
(MENAFN) "Misjudged and certainly misinformed" is how Health Secretary Wes Streeting described Elon Musk's criticism of the government's approach to gang grooming.
In a series of posts on his social media platform X, tech multibillionaire Elon Musk has called for the imprisonment of safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips and accused Sir Keir Starmer of not prosecuting gangs who routinely lured and raped young girls.
Streeting stated that "this government takes the issue of child sexual exploitation incredibly seriously" when questioned about his remarks.
He asked Musk to "roll up his sleeves and work with us" in the fight against gangs that commit rape.
Musk's "sharing things that are factually inaccurate" has also drawn criticism from the Conservatives.
Streeting claimed that Labour was "on with the job" of carrying out the findings of the independent investigation into child sexual abuse, which was headed by Professor Alexis Jay, "in full" while touring a care facility in Carlisle on Friday.
He said to journalists: "Some of the criticisms Elon Musk has made I think are misjudged and certainly misinformed.
