Damascus International Airport resumes international flights

(MENAFN) Damascus International Airport will begin international operations again on Tuesday, as stated by the head of the Syrian Civil and Air Authority.



In a comment to the official Syrian news outlet SANA, Ashad Al-Suleibi reassured both regional and global that efforts are being made to completely restore the airports in Damascus and Aleppo, Syria's two largest cities, with support from international partners.



"We are pleased to announce the resumption of international flights to and from Damascus International Airport starting January 7," he stated.



This decision follows over ten years of halted air traffic. In 2012, most airlines suspended services to and from Damascus due to the violent government crackdown on protests that began in 2011, which marked the start of the ongoing civil conflict.



Qatar Airways was the first international carrier to confirm the return of flights, scheduling three weekly flights to Damascus starting on Tuesday.

