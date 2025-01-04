179 killed in S-Korean aircraft collision catastrophe

(MENAFN) A tragic plane crash at Muan International Airport in South Korea on Sunday has claimed the lives of 179 people. The 737-800, operated by Jeju Air, was carrying 181 individuals, including 175 and six crew members, when it belly-landed and exploded. The flight had just arrived from Bangkok, and two survivors were rescued from the wreckage, according to Yonhap Agency.

The disaster occurred around 9 am local time, when the aircraft, after circling the airport, made a second attempt to land. Officials believe the plane was struck by a flock of birds, causing a malfunction in its landing gear. The aircraft was forced into an emergency belly landing with its landing gear not fully deployed. Upon impact, the plane broke into pieces, and thick smoke was seen rising from the site.

Firefighters are working to extinguish the flames and search for any remaining survivors, with one passenger and one crew member rescued so far. The crash site remains under investigation, and Jeju Air's CEO, Kim E-bae, has expressed condolences to the victims' families, taking full responsibility for the incident while awaiting an official investigation into the cause. Of the passengers aboard, 173 were South Korean nationals, with two Thai citizens among the victims.



