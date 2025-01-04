Allu Arjun Appears Before Nampally Court Following Bail In Pushpa 2 Stampede Case Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Stampede case: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun made headlines on Saturday as he arrived at the Nampally court in Hyderabad to fulfil the conditions of his bail regarding the tragic Sandhya Theatre stampede case. The incident occurred during the premiere of his much-anticipated film, "Pushpa 2: The Rule," where a chaotic situation led to the unfortunate death of a 35-year-old woman named Revathi and left her eight-year-old son injured.

SEE THE HERE

On January 3, 2025, the Nampally court granted Allu Arjun regular bail , allowing him to continue his professional commitments while adhering to specific conditions set by the court.

| Big relief for Allu Arjun: Pushpa 2 actor gets regular bail in stampede case

As part of these conditions, Allu Arjun is required to submit a bail bond of ₹50,000 and provide two sureties for the same amount. Additionally, he must report to the investigating officer every Sunday between 10 am and 1 pm for two months or until the charge sheet is filed.

"Petitioner shall not hamper the investigation in any manner nor shall directly or indirectly make any inducement, threat or promise to any witness so as to dissuade them from disclosing such facts to the court or to any police officer," the court said.

| Pawan Kalyan irked by queries about Pushpa 2 stampede case involving Allu Arjun

The petitioner (Allu Arjun) shall cooperate with the investigation and he shall not make any attempt to interfere with the ongoing investigation or with the witnesses, in any manner, the court order further said.

Allu Arjun shall not change his Jubilee Hills residential address without prior intimation to the court, till disposal of the case. He was directed not to leave India without prior permission from the court.

The actor was arrested on December 13 in connection with the incident and released from the jail on December 14 after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail for four weeks, which would end on January 10.

| Pawan Kalyan defends CM Reddy in Allu Arjun's arrest over Pushpa 2 stampede

The court's ruling came after Allu Arjun 's lawyer argued that he had no direct involvement in the stampede incident and that the charges against him were unjustified.

Allu Arjun's lawyer stated,“The court was convinced that this was not a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.”

Following the stampede on December 4, which saw fans jostling for a glimpse of Allu Arju as he waved from his car's sunroof, police registered a case against him, his security team, and theatre management under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). However, it has been suggested that the police may have been scapegoating Allu Arjun to divert attention from their own lapses in ensuring crowd safety.