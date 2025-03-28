Jordan Extends Operating Hours At South Wadi Araba Crossing For Eid Holiday Travel

MENAFN - Palestine News Network )

Jordanian authorities have announced an extension of operating hours at the South Wadi Araba border crossing next week to facilitate increased travel during the Eid holiday season.

Hamza Al-Haj Hassan, Deputy Chief of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), stated that the decision was made in coordination with relevant authorities as part of ongoing efforts to boost tourism and ease passenger movement.

Under the new schedule, operating hours will be extended by two additional hours on Sunday, 30 March, Monday, 31 March, and Tuesday, 1 April 2025 . On these days, the crossing will remain open for arriving travellers until 10:00 PM , while departures from Jordan will be permitted until 8:00 PM .

Al-Haj Hassan emphasised that ASEZA is closely monitoring passenger numbers. If outbound traffic from the South Wadi Araba crossing increases significantly, authorities will consider further extending operating hours as needed, with any changes promptly communicated to stakeholders.

He highlighted that Eid al-Fitr marks a peak tourism season , drawing a large influx of visitors to Aqaba from across Jordan and neighbouring regions, including Palestine. This surge in travel, he noted, bolsters the local economy and increases demand for tourism and hospitality services . ASEZA, he added, is committed to creating an attractive and comfortable environment for tourists by streamlining border procedures and enhancing visitor services.

Al-Haj Hassan stressed that the decision aligns with ASEZA's strategy to support the tourism and trade sectors , improve passenger experiences, and stimulate economic activity in the region.

He also noted a recent visit to the Wadi Araba crossing by ASEZA Chief Naif Hamidi Al-Fayez , describing it as part of an ongoing series of field inspections aimed at improving service quality and operational efficiency.

During his visit, Al-Fayez issued directives to expedite border procedures and reduce congestion , particularly during peak travel periods such as holidays. Al-Haj Hassan said these measures are essential to strengthening Aqaba's status as a premier tourist destination .