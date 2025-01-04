Architect Of India's Nuclear Programme Rajagopala Chidambaram Dies At 88

Chidambaram, who was also associated with the nuclear weapons programme, breathed his last at Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai, a DAE official said.

Prime Narendra Modi said he was“deeply saddened” by the demise of Chidambaram.

“He was one of the key architects of India's nuclear programme and made ground-breaking contributions in strengthening India's scientific and strategic capabilities. He will be remembered with gratitude by the whole nation and his efforts will inspire generations to come,” the prime minister said.

Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh extended his condolences to Chidambaram's family.

“Saddened to learn about the passing away this morning of eminent nuclear scientist Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram, who led India's Atomic Energy Commission and played a key role in the development of strategic weapons.

“Dr. Chidambaram's role in the two nuclear tests conducted by India was memorable. He also had the distinction of being Principal Scientific Advisor to the Govt of India for 17 years,” Singh said.

Chidambaram held numerous prestigious positions during his six-decade career, including Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India (2001–2018), director of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (1990-1993), chairman of Atomic Energy Commission, and secretary to the government of India, DAE (1993-2000).

He also served as chairman of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) (1994–1995).

“The nation owes greatly to this brilliant scientific mind, and we shall forever cherish his tremendous contributions,” Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X.

Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy, termed Chidambaram's demise an irreparable loss.

“Dr. Chidambaram was a doyen of science and technology whose contributions furthered India's nuclear prowess and strategic self-reliance. His loss is an irreparable one for the scientific community and the nation,” he said.

“The nation mourns the loss of a true visionary. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this time of grief,” the DAE said in a statement.

It said Chidambaram's unparalleled contributions to India's scientific and strategic capabilities and his visionary leadership in science and technology will forever be remembered.

Born in 1936, Chidambaram was an alumnus of Presidency College in Chennai and Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.

“Chidambaram played a pivotal role in shaping India's nuclear capabilities. He played an integral role in the nation's first nuclear test in 1974, and led the Department of Atomic Energy team during the Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998. His contributions established India as a nuclear power on the global stage,” the statement said.

“As a world-class physicist, Dr. Chidambaram's research in high-pressure physics, crystallography, and materials science significantly advanced the scientific community's understanding of these fields. His pioneering work in these areas laid the foundation for modern materials science research in India,” it said.

He championed initiatives in areas such as energy, healthcare and strategic self-reliance and steered numerous projects that significantly advanced India's science and technology landscape, it said.

He was instrumental in initiating India's indigenous development of supercomputers and conceptualising the National Knowledge Network, which connected research and educational institutions across the country.

An ardent advocate of applying science and technology to national development, Chidambaram established programmes such as Rural Technology Action Groups and Society for Electronic Transactions and Security, and emphasised“coherent synergy” in India's scientific efforts, according to the statement.

He was honoured with prestigious accolades, including the Padma Shri in 1975 and the Padma Vibhushan in 1999. He received honorary doctorates from several universities and was a fellow of eminent Indian and international science academies.

The DAE said Chidambaram will be remembered as a“trailblazer, an inspirational leader, and a dedicated mentor to countless scientists and engineers”.

