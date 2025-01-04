(MENAFN) Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has claimed that the United States and the United Kingdom are planning on Russian military bases in Syria to prevent stability in the region. According to the SVR, the US and UK aim to maintain chaos in the Middle East to secure long-term dominance, and Russia’s military presence in Syria is obstructing their goals. The SVR alleges that British intelligence services are working on plans to organize terrorist attacks on Russian facilities using Islamic State (IS) fighters, who were freed from prisons following a change in Syria.

The SVR further states that British MI6 and the US CIA have tasked IS commanders based in Syria with carrying out attacks on Russian bases, providing them with attack drones for the purpose. To disguise their involvement, the US and UK forces reportedly continue to target IS positions in Syria, while warning the terrorists of upcoming airstrikes. The aim of these actions, according to the SVR, is to provoke Russia into withdrawing its forces from Syria, while also undermining the new Syrian authorities by accusing them of being unable to control radical groups.

Russia, which has been an ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since 2015, has military bases in Syria, including the Tartus naval base and the Khmeimim airbase. These facilities are used to deliver humanitarian aid to the country. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently stated that the majority of Syrian forces now in control of the country support maintaining Russian military bases. However, he emphasized that the future of Russia’s military presence in Syria must be carefully considered.



MENAFN04012025000045015687ID1109054289