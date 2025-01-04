The Emirates A350 Officially Takes Flight To Its First Destination, Edinburgh

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE: 4 January 2025 : Emirates marked a significant milestone yesterday as its first Airbus A350 entered commercial service, operating its inaugural flight from Dubai to Edinburgh. Emirates newest aircraft combines next-generation cabin design and exceptional passenger comfort paired with outstanding onboard service.

The aircraft, featuring Emirates' latest cabin products is the first of 65 A350s joining the airline's fleet over the coming years.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer said:“This marks a pivotal moment in Emirates' journey as we introduce the A350 into service. Our first Airbus A350 making its maiden journey to Edinburgh also underscores the strategic importance of the UK within our global network. The Emirates A350 offers the best of our latest inflight products, with new features and enhancements in every cabin. As we continue to expand our A350 fleet, we're not just adding new aircraft – we're setting new standards for global air travel.”

Kate Sherry, Chief Commercial Officer (Aero) at Edinburgh Airport said: 'Starting the new year with a brand-new aircraft is exactly the way we want to bring in 2025 at Edinburgh Airport. It's a privilege to welcome the A350 to Scotland and to see Emirates selecting the Edinburgh to Dubai route for its maiden journey. It's a clear show of confidence in the route and of the importance that Emirates places on a modern aircraft, raising the standards for passenger experience.'

A closer look at the A350

Emirates' A350 showcases the latest in cabin innovation and has been designed to maximise customer comfort. Standout features include a newly-designed, more comfortable Economy Class cabin; upgraded Business Class and Premium Economy cabins; the best image quality on any aircraft with 4K and 4K HDR ultra-responsive touchscreens; extra-high ceilings with wider aisles in all classes; and faster Wi-Fi with uninterrupted global connectivity across all A350 destinations.

The most fuel-efficient large widebody aircraft in commercial service today, the A350 also offers the quietest twin-aisle cabin of any aircraft. Emirates has configured its A350 to provide three spacious cabin classes, accommodating 312 passengers in 32 next-generation Business Class lie-flat seats, 21 Premium Economy seats, and 259 generously pitched Economy Class seats.

In the coming months, customers can look forward to experiencing the Emirates A350 on flights to eight more global destinations: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kuwait, Bahrain, Colombo, Lyon, Muscat, and Bologna.

Connecting Scotland to the world

The Emirates A350's arrival in Edinburgh follows the airline's resumption of services to Scotland's capital in November 2024. The airline operates 14 weekly flights to Scotland, including an A380 service to Glasgow – offering customers enhanced connectivity to more than 140 destinations across its extensive global network.

Emirates' A350 flight EK23 departs Dubai at 14:50hrs local time, and arrives in Edinburgh at 19:05hrs, local time. The return flight EK24 departs Edinburgh at 20:40hrs and arrives in Dubai at 08:05hrs, local time the following day.



Business Class customers onboard the inaugural A350 flight from Edinburgh to Dubai enjoyed the special delicacies of Scotland with the airline's specially curated menu featuring dishes like rich broccoli and Lanark Blue cheese soup made with Lanark Blue cheese produced in Ogcastle, Lanarkshire; a Scottish smoked salmon dome, paired with caviar, dill, cranberries, and a citrus dressing; tender seared Angus beef fillet from Aberdeen; Balmoral chicken served with traditional tatties and neeps; and a delicious cranachan cheesecake topped with raspberry coulis.

Economy Class passengers also enjoyed a refreshing potato champ salad with Scottish smoked salmon, cheddar cheese with Nairn's oat biscuits and Walker's shortbread biscuits.