Flight Operations Disrupted At Delhi Airport Due To Dense Fog

New Delhi : Delhi was engulfed in thick fog on Saturday (Jan 4) as a cold wave swept through the capital, disrupting transportation. Poor visibility reportedly delayed over 400 flights, severely affecting airport operations. Additionally, around 75 trains faced delays at New Delhi railway station.

Airlines such as Air India and IndiGo issued advisories, urging to check flight statuses before heading to the airport. Airport authorities also advised travelers to consider alternate flights or claim refunds in case of cancellations.

The harsh winter came down heavily on the people, especially the homeless who were seen spending their nights in shelter homes.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded 10.2°C during the early hours of Saturday.

The air quality slipped to the 'very poor' category in Delhi/NCR for the second consecutive day on Saturday. The overall AQI was recorded as 385 at 6 am amid low visibility due to dense fog, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

