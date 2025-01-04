Militants Shell Nikopol, Fire Station Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery and a drone at night and in the morning, and a fire station was damaged.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“At night and in the morning, the aggressor terrorized Nikopol. He fired at the city with heavy artillery and Grad. A kamikaze drone hit the city. A fire station was damaged. No one was killed or injured,” he said.

According to Lysak, there were no hostile attacks in other areas of Dnipropetrovsk region.

Ukraine downs threes, 13 drones, while another 19 veer off course

Earlier it was reported that in the evening, air defense forces destroyed three missiles in the sky over Dnipropetrovsk region.