Temporary Restrictions Imposed At St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Temporary restrictions have been imposed at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport, halting all flight operations, according to a statement from Rosaviatsia's press service, Azernews reports.

"To ensure the safety of passenger flights, temporary restrictions have been imposed at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport from 07:45 today (08:45 Baku time). The airport is temporarily not accepting aircraft and is not operating flights," the statement said.

The exact reason for the restrictions has not been disclosed, but authorities have emphasized the importance of maintaining safety at the airport during this period.