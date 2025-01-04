Temporary Restrictions Imposed At St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport
Temporary restrictions have been imposed at St. Petersburg's
Pulkovo Airport, halting all flight operations, according to a
statement from Rosaviatsia's press service,
Azernews reports.
"To ensure the safety of passenger flights, temporary
restrictions have been imposed at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport
from 07:45 today (08:45 Baku time). The airport is temporarily not
accepting aircraft and is not operating flights," the statement
said.
The exact reason for the restrictions has not been disclosed,
but authorities have emphasized the importance of maintaining
safety at the airport during this period.
