Investornewsbreaks Adageis Is Reshaping Patient Care Through AI-Centric Approach

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Adageis , a forward-thinking healthcare company, is ramping up patient care through flexible AI-centric software solutions for systems and providers, including accountable care organizations (“ACOs”), clinically integrated networks (“CINs”) and independent physician associations (“IPAs”). With a unique proposition in the space, the company is actively improving healthcare delivery and increasing value-based care revenue by streamlining operations via its ProActive Care Platform.

“Integrating AI and machine learning, this easy-to-use works with existing electronic health records ('HER') systems and fits the needs of all current healthcare platforms, whether operated by providers owning a single clinic or a multispecialty healthcare system,” reads a recent article.“Through a dedicated application program interface, the company can pair its platform with providers' existing EHR systems. The company's AI approach to advanced analytics and risk analysis empowers users to better identify high risk patients and quality care gaps, all while influencing everything from supply chain, to physical business location, to care delivery.”

About Adageis

Adageis is a healthcare technology innovator focused on addressing inefficiencies in care delivery through AI and machine learning. Its solutions empower healthcare providers and healthcare organizations to enhance patient outcomes, streamline operations, and drive increased revenue through meeting the demands of value-based care. By integrating advanced technologies with minimal disruption, Adageis remains a leader in driving meaningful change across the healthcare sector. For more information, visit the company's website at .

IBN