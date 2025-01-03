UKHSA Data Shows Christmas Rise In Flu

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) LONDON, England – Latest data from the UK Security Agency shows the anticipated increase in flu activity over the festive season, as people are urged to protect themselves this New Year.

UKHSA's COVID-19, influenza (flu), Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and norovirus surveillance bulletin shows that flu is now circulating at high levels, with positivity increasing to 29.5 percent in week 52, compared to 26.4 percent the previous week (51) and 21.7percent in week 50.

The overall weekly hospital admission rate for influenza increased to 14.09 per 100,000 in week 52, compared with 10.69 per 100,000 the previous week (51) and 8.72 per 100,000 in week 50.

Vaccination offers the best protection against serious illness and hospitalisation, particularly for those who are vulnerable or elderly. While the national booking system for flu vaccination closed on 19 December, eligible groups are reminded that they can still book their vaccination through their GP surgery or local pharmacy where available. Flu is currently at high levels and often circulates for many weeks through the course of winter. Vaccination will provide those eligible with the best protection.

Professor Susan Hopkins, chief medical advisor at the UK Health Security Agency, said:

“For many of us, the festive period is marked with parties and socialising with friends and family, meaning it's not unusual to see an increase in flu at this time of year and this was anticipated. This is why we have been urging those eligible to take up a free flu vaccine. The good news if you did, is that you are less likely to be severely affected by flu. If you're still offered a vaccine through local services, you should take it up as we could see high levels for some weeks still. This is particularly important if you're a health and social care worker, as we know these services are under significant winter pressures right now.

“If you have symptoms of flu or COVID-19 such as a high temperature, cough and feeling tired and achy, try to limit your contact with others, especially those who are vulnerable. If you have symptoms and need to leave the house, our advice remains that you should wear a face covering. Washing hands regularly and using and disposing tissues in bins can reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses.”

UKHSA's surveillance bulletin shows that COVID-19 levels decreased over the festive period, with RSV also decreasing. Although COVID-19 is currently circulating at low levels, this could change in the coming winter months. Vaccination against RSV is being offered for the first time to anyone who is 28 or more weeks pregnant, along with people aged 75 to 79 years.

