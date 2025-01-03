Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Congratulates Congressional Leadership On Their Elections

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) congratulates Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker Mike Johnson, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on their recent to congressional leadership positions.Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“I wish to extend my congratulations to the leadership of the 119th on their elections. I particularly commend Speaker Mike Johnson, who has consistently demonstrated his dedication to ensuring that small businesses have the freedom and tools they need to succeed. His leadership reflects a commitment to reducing burdensome regulations, encouraging innovation, and promoting entrepreneurship. Speaker Johnson's focus on empowering small businesses resonates with the mission of the USHBC, and we look forward to collaborating with him to champion policies that benefit America's small business community.”Javier continued by saying:“We also recognize Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for their vital contributions to the legislative process and their efforts to strengthen the foundation of the American economy. Leader Thune has been a staunch advocate for pragmatic solutions and a champion of rural communities, ensuring their voices are represented in the crafting of national economic policies. Leader Schumer has consistently worked to deliver impactful solutions for urban centers and underserved communities, demonstrating a clear understanding of the challenges faced by diverse communities. Leader Jeffries brings a forward-looking vision and dynamic leadership style, focusing on inclusive economic policies that encourage innovation, job creation, and opportunity for all Americans.”As the 119th Congress begins, the USHBC urges all congressional leaders to prioritize the needs of small businesses, address pressing economic challenges, and embrace bipartisanship and bicameralism in their legislative efforts. The USHBC remains committed to collaborating with Congress to advance policies that strengthen our economy and uplift small business owners and workers nationwideTo learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

