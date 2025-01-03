What's Up With Robotics Stock Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KITT)?

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a leader in retail investor trading ideas for AI and robotics issues a trading alert for Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT ), a leading innovator in autonomous subsea robotics and software.

The stock is on the top percentage gainers list today but no news from the company source. The stock is trading at 3.2492, up 1.6592, gaining 104.31% on volume of over 73 Million shares at the time of this report. The stock has a morning high of $3.58.

Scouring the news headlines, there is nothing to show why the stock is trading up today but retail investors are often ahead of the news trail.

The most recent news was December 2nd when the company announced it recently completed a project for a second global supermajor oil and gas company in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) to perform a subsea field inspection utilizing its flagship underwater vehicle, Aquanaut Mark 2.

Nauticus' Autonomous Solutions team completed the inspection in the GOM last month. The scope involved multiple days of executing visual inspections of subsea assets. This demonstration aimed to validate the ability of Nauticus' technology to fulfill the customer's subsea technology roadmap. Nauticus and the customer are discussing 2025 projects.

Nauticus' CEO and President, John Gibson, commented, "We are excited to be in collaboration with another critical customer. Our mutual goal is the enhancement of decision-making while minimizing environmental impact. By deploying autonomous technology, we can materially reduce daily diesel fuel consumption and associated emissions

