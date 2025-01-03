Sharjah Festival Launches Startup Competition

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The UAE's Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival (SEF ) 2025 has launched a competition for startups worldwide. The SEF x 1Tank Startup Pitch Competition will reward companies for innovative solutions developed in four tracks: EdTech, Sustainability, Creative Industries, and & 4.0.

According to UAE state news agency (WAM ), applications can be submitted until January 26, 2025. Companies will have the opportunity to receive grants of up to AED 200,000 (USD 54,000 at the current exchange rate) alongside potential investor funding opportunities reaching up to AED 500,000 (USD 136,000), and opportunity to win free flights with Air Arabia.

Based on the applications received, 16 startups will be shortlisted, chosen by a panel of judges and investors. These selected entrepreneurs will be given 3 minutes to pitch their business ideas live at SEF 2025, followed by a Q&A session. Each track offers an AED 50,000 grant (USD 13,600).

The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival

The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival will take place from February 1 to 2, 2025, at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI) in the emirate of Sharjah, and feature over 300 globally renowned speakers. The startup competition is organized by the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) and, this year's edition is in partnership with '1Tank', an initiative of the community group '1trepreneur'.

Interested applicants must submit their pitch decks, company profiles, and a brief video introduction via the competition's website .

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

