CES 2025: JMGO Showcases The Future Of Projectors With AI-Powered 'Bright, Even In Sunlight' Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key Showpieces: Shaping the Future of Projection

JMGO is showcasing three groundbreaking products, representing breakthroughs in triple laser technology, AI functionality, and industrial design:



O2S Ultra 4K:

The world's smallest laser TV, combining ultra-short throw projection with modern aesthetics, delivering stunning 4K visuals from just 5.75 inches away to project a 100 inch screen.



N3 Ultra Max:

A cutting-edge AI-powered laser projector with MALCTM 3.0 triple-laser technology, excelling in brightness, contrast, and color accuracy, with AI electric gimbal and optical zoom for ultimate flexibility. N1S Ultimate 4K:

JMGO's flagship global model, setting a new benchmark in brightness, color gamut, and contrast for laser projectors.

New Releases: Expanding the Google TV Lineup

At

CES 2025, JMGO is introducing its latest Q1 2025 Google TV products, the N1S 4K, a Mini 4K UHD triple laser projector launching online in March, the N1S SE, an offline-exclusive model with triple laser technology and Google TV, and the N1S Nano, an affordable LED gimbal projector for offline markets. The lineup also features existing models like the N1S Ultra 4K, N1S Pro 4K, N1S Infinity 4K, N1S, and the portable PicoFlix.

Pioneering the Ultra-Short Throw Laser Projection Market

JMGO is poised to transform the ultra-short throw market with the launch of the smallest triple laser projector, O2S Ultra in Q4 2025. Integrating cutting-edge modular technology into a compact and stylish design, this 4K projector with Dolby Vision sets a new standard for home entertainment with its immersive, intelligent, and space-saving approach.

Interactive On-Site Experiences and Giveaways

JMGO's booth will feature a captivating "robotic dancing" demonstration using the AI-powered electric gimbal of the N3 Ultra Max, offering visitors a glimpse of its precision and futuristic design. Also, Attendees can scan a QR code to follow JMGO on social media and receive a complimentary canvas backpack.

Event Details

JMGO is showcasing its latest innovations, including the N3 Ultra Max, O2S Ultra 4K, N1S Ultimate 4K and other exciting products from its 2025 lineup. The event will take place from January 7-10, 2025 in Central Hall - Booth 21636 of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

About JMGO



Founded in 2011,

JMGO is dedicated to creating immersive, large-screen experiences that combine portability, design, and performance. With cutting-edge optical technology, JMGO strives to deliver versatile, high-quality home entertainment solutions for a global audience.

