Rivian Trumpets Delivery Numbers, Shares Higher
Date
1/3/2025 10:12:30 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced production and delivery totals for the quarter and full-year ending December 31, 2024. The company produced 12,727 vehicles at its manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois and delivered 14,183 vehicles during the same period.
On a full-year 2024 basis, the company produced 49,476 vehicles and delivered 51,579. These figures were in line with management's full-year 2024 guidance of 47,000 to 49,000 vehicles produced and 50,500 to 52,000 vehicles delivered. In addition, the previously discussed shortage of a shared component on the R1 and RCV platforms is no longer a constraint on Rivian's production.
The company also announced that on February 20th, after market close, it will release its fourth-quarter 2024 financial results.
RIVN gained $2.02, or 15.3%, to $15.28.
MENAFN03012025000212011056ID1109052608
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.