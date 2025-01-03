Rivian Trumpets Delivery Numbers, Shares Higher

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) today announced production and delivery totals for the quarter and full-year ending December 31, 2024. The company produced 12,727 at its facility in Normal, Illinois and delivered 14,183 vehicles during the same period.

On a full-year 2024 basis, the company produced 49,476 vehicles and delivered 51,579. These figures were in line with management's full-year 2024 guidance of 47,000 to 49,000 vehicles produced and 50,500 to 52,000 vehicles delivered. In addition, the previously discussed shortage of a shared component on the R1 and RCV platforms is no longer a constraint on Rivian's production.

The company also announced that on February 20th, after market close, it will release its fourth-quarter 2024 financial results.

RIVN gained $2.02, or 15.3%, to $15.28.

