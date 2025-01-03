Turkiye's Exports Reach Staggering USD 282 Billion -- Erdogan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Turkiye's exports hit a record high level of USD 262 billion during the last year, up by 2.5 percent on a yearly basis, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Friday.

The country's foreign trade deficit, which was at USD 106.3 billion in 2023, decreased to USD 82.2 billion, he said during an event in Istanbul, according to the official news agency, Anadolu.

The export-import coverage ratio reached 76.1 percent in 2024, up 5.5 percentage points on a yearly basis, Erdogan said.

In December alone, the country's exports rose by 2.2 percent to USD 23.5 billion, which is another record level, he added.

On Turkiye's gross domestic product (GDP), Erdogan said per capita income in the country, which was at USD 13,243 in 2023, is expected to exceed USD 15,000 in 2024 and surpass USD 17,000 in 2025.

He said Turkiye aims to reach 4 percent growth in 2025 with the support of net exports and fixed capital investments.

Turkiye, growing 2.1% in the third quarter, achieved positive growth rates over the last 17 quarters (approx. four years), he recalled. (end)

