Planet Smoothie's New Menu Items Made With JELL-O® Pudding Will Make You Go Bananas For More

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Craving a delicious, dessert-inspired treat? From creamy banana pudding to a twist on your favorite dessert, these smoothies offer the best of both worlds. The Banana Mud Pie smoothie is made with JELL-O® Banana Cream Pudding, peanut butter, bananas, Oreo® Cookies, oatmilk and frozen yogurt.

For anyone who loves the taste of this classic dessert, the Banana Pudding smoothie. This smoothie is made with JELL-O® Banana Cream Pudding, vanilla wafers, bananas, oatmilk, frozen yogurt, nonfat milk and vanilla. This is the treat you remember, now in smoothie form.

For those who like their fruit with a twist, the Banana Berry Split smoothie offers a delightful combination of JELL-O® Banana Cream Pudding, vanilla wafers, strawberries, bananas, oatmilk, frozen yogurt and vanilla.

"These new smoothies are all about bringing the joy of a classic dessert into an exciting, drinkable form," said Nicole Butcher, Director of Marketing at Kahala BrandsTM, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "It's the perfect way to treat yourself while starting the new year off right."

These three JELL-O® Banana Pudding smoothies are available at participating stores nationwide now through April 29, 2025.

