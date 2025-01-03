ICZOOM Concluded 2024 With Multiple Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HONG KONG, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ICZOOM Group (Nasdaq: IZM ) (the "Company" or "ICZOOM"), a B2B electronic component products platform, announced that it concluded a successful year of 2024 as being selected as one of the Top 100 Innovative Enterprises of 2024 in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Top 100 Digitalization Enterprises of 2024 in China.

On December 30, 2024, at the 7th Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Macao Science and Innovation held in Shenzhen, ICZOOM was selected as one of the Top 100 Innovative Enterprises of 2024 in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The selection emphasized on specialized and international high-tech companies in the science and technology industries and evaluated several aspects, including but not limited to, financial performance, intellectual property assets, revenue, core team members and authoritative recognitions.

Recently, ICZOOM also ranked the 74th among the Top 100 Digitalization Enterprises of 2024 in China announced by the 2B Research Team ( ). The list was generated using scientific algorithms, primarily based on five aspects: companies' news distribution data, revenue +

GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) data, exchanges listing + financing data, website traffic data and court judgement documents.

These recognitions demonstrate ICZOOM's exceptional performance and strong position in the electronic component industry. In 2025, ICZOOM will continue to increase investment in technological innovation and digital transformation, aiming to achieve greater achievements in the electronic industry.

About ICZOOM Group Inc.

ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM ) is primarily engaged in sales of electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and mainland China through its B2B e-commerce platform. These products are primarily used by China based small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things ("IoT"), automotive electronics and industry control segments. By utilizing latest technologies, the Company's platform collects, optimizes and presents product offering information from suppliers of all sizes, all transparent and available to its SME customers to compare and select. In addition to the sales of electronic component products, the Company also provides services to customers such as temporary warehousing, logistic and shipping, and customs clearance. For more information, please visit the Company's website:

.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "should," "will," "could" and similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE ICZOOM Group Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED