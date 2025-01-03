Negotiations To Form A New Government In Austria Fail

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Austria's liberal party, the NEOS (New Austria), on Friday stopped partaking in negotiations, involving the right-wing populist Freedom Party (FPOe) and the Social Party, on forming a new government.

The announcement was made by the NEOS chairperson, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, who revealed during a news that the decision to withdraw from the talks with the other parties came as a result of deep rifts over basic issues namely soaring inflation, the nation's competition ability and other key economic matters.

The party chief added that she informed, earlier today, the head of the Social Democrats, Andreas Babler, and the Federation President, Alexander Van der Belen, of the party's decision to abstain from pursuing the negotiations.

Reisinger criticized the populists and the social democrats for "failing to demonstrate sufficient willingness to attain the aspired reforms," adding that her party had decided to partake in the talks amid economic recession, unstable global conditions, to achieve fundamental changes, however the other parties "could not think beyond the first day of the elections."

She has affirmed that the nation is in dire need for tackling basic issues related to retirement, trimming political parties' influence on the State and health care.

The three main parties had held intensive talks since late Thursday to try reach consensus on forming a new government. Among the controversial issues was whether to impose new taxes or cut spending, as a basic means to tackle the economic crisis.

The far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) won the bulk of votes in the September 29 election, however it has not been able to tackle issues with the other parties tp pave the way for forming a new government. (end)

