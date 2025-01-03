Brazil’S Poverty Reduction Claims Clash With Surging Homelessness

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's poverty reduction efforts in 2023-2024 present a stark contradiction. Official data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) indicates significant progress, with millions reportedly lifted out of poverty.



The poverty rate purportedly dropped to its lowest level since 2012, and extreme poverty also decreased statistically.



However, these positive trends clash sharply with reports of increasing homelessness. A study by the University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) revealed a dramatic rise in homelessness across Brazil from 2023 to 2024.



The number of homeless people increased by a quarter, reaching a figure fourteen times higher than eleven years ago. The Institute of Applied Economic Research (IPEA ) reported that homelessness in Brazil more than tripled over the past decade.



The spread of homelessness to more locations has become a national trend, with nearly half of Brazilian cities reporting homeless populations in 2023, up from less than a quarter in 2015.







Despite the reported success in reducing poverty, Brazil continues to face significant challenges in addressing inequality and homelessness, particularly in urban centers.



The country's Gini coefficient remains one of the highest globally, indicating extreme inequality. The Lula administration launched a national plan in late 2023 to assist the country's homeless.



It allocated significant funds to provide food, healthcare, and housing. However, critics argue that the government's plans do not adequately address the root causes of homelessness.



This contradiction between poverty reduction claims and the surge in homelessness raises questions about the effectiveness of current policies and the true state of poverty in Brazil.

