The Crypto Hesitates To Grow Without Stocks
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
The crypto market is trying to start 2025 with growth, adding 4% since the beginning of the year. Like in late December, the market is stalling on reaching a capitalisation of $3.41 trillion. This time, the positive mood of Cryptocurrency enthusiasts was undermined by a sharp downward reversal in the US and Chinese stock markets.
MENAFN03012025000156011031ID1109051699
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.