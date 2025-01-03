The Crypto Hesitates To Grow Without Stocks

Market picture

The is trying to start 2025 with growth, adding 4% since the beginning of the year. Like in late December, the market is stalling on reaching a capitalisation of $3.41 trillion. This time, the positive mood of enthusiasts was undermined by a sharp downward reversal in the US and Chinese stock markets.

We pay attention to the reduced trading volumes, which indicate a wait-and-see attitude among market participants and a search for new ideas. At the same time, the support of around $3.20 trillion makes the latest pullback a correction, not a reversal.

Bitcoin fell 3.5% to $93,600 in December. Growth for the full year of 2024 was 120% after 158% a year earlier. The first cryptocurrency has strengthened for seven months in the past year, becoming one of the year's best-performing assets.

In terms of seasonality, January is considered a relatively successful month for BTC. Over the past 14 years, bitcoin has ended the month with growth on seven occasions. The average rise was 22.5%, while the average decline was 14.6%.