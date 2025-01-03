Moecc Asks Motorists To Avoid Driving Through Meadows

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has asked motorists to avoid driving over meadows to protect the local eco-system of the country.

The Ministry on its X said that driving over meadows is an offence punishable by law. Adhering to environmental laws and avoiding driving over meadows demonstrate awareness and significant responsibility towards our environment and its plants, and our commitment to preserving them.

According to the Article (9), without prejudice to any stricter penalty prescribed by another law, the violation shall be punishable by imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months, and by a fine not less than QR1,000 and not more than QR20,000, or by either of these penalties.

This law shall apply to anyone who violates any of its provisions. The penalty shall be doubled in the event of a recurrence. In all cases the court shall order the confiscation of the transport vehicles, machinery and equipment used in committing the violation. Moreover, the court shall order the offender to pay appropriate compensation for the damages and losses caused to the plant environment as a result of the offense.

MoECC last year launched a project to rehabilitate 100 meadows during next five years, in a bid to preserve local ecosystem and address climate change.

Qatar's mainland is dotted with meadows as an ongoing survey by the ministry marked 1,273 open habitats or fields, vegetated with grass, herbs, and other non-woody plants.

Initially, the project aims to rehabilitate 36 meadows. The rehabilitation process includes cleaning these areas of waste and planting local trees there.

The project also aims at developing the plants that grow in the meadows, and to restore vegetation cover to its natural state. The project will also see fencing the meadows in order to prevent vehicles from entering these areas, while allowing individuals to enter and enjoy the natural diversity these areas offer.

Each phase of the project will include restoration of a specific group of these meadows, after collecting data on these meadows.

The priority will be given to meadows threatened by the destruction of their plant cover, which includes rare plants.