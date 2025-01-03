Brazil’S Financial Morning Call For January 3, 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As trading commences this Friday, January 3, 2025, Brazilian markets brace for critical indicators amid a partial global agenda. Japan's markets remain closed for a second consecutive day, while in Europe, investors will track German unemployment data to gauge economic momentum in the Eurozone's largest economy.



Across the Atlantic, the U.S. ISM figure (10:00 AM) will provide a deep dive into America's industrial performance, and the Atlanta Fed GDPNow (alongside Baker Hughes rig counts at 1:00 PM) will offer near-real-time insights into growth and the sector, respectively. Each of these data points matters for several reasons:



German Unemployment (3:55 AM): Germany is the Eurozone's economic engine. Rising or falling unemployment can shift expectations for monetary policy, consumer spending, and broader European growth.



U.S. ISM Manufacturing (10:00 AM): Manufacturing is a bellwether for the U.S. economy. A stronger reading could bolster risk appetite and strengthen the dollar; a weaker print may rekindle recession fears.







Atlanta Fed GDPNow & Baker Hughes Rig Counts (1:00 PM): GDPNow offers a snapshot of U.S. growth, crucial for global sentiment, while rig counts influence oil production and pricing, affecting commodity-exporting countries like Brazil.



Below, we outline today's agenda in detail, followed by key market developments from January 2, 2025, and a comprehensive look at commodities, corporate highlights, and the outlook for 2025.

Economic Agenda for January 3, 2025

Market Holiday





Japan: Market Holiday





3:55 AM – German Unemployment (Dec)

Gauges the job market in the Eurozone's largest economy, influencing policy expectations.







10:00 AM – ISM Manufacturing Data (Dec)

Monitors U.S. manufacturing health, new orders, and employment in the industrial sector.

1:00 PM – Economic Indicators

Atlanta Fed GDPNow (Q4): A near-real-time estimate of U.S. GDP.

Baker Hughes Rig Counts: Key barometer for U.S. oil and gas industry activity.







The S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 5,868.55, notching its first five-day losing streak since April.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.4%, closing at 42,392.27.



The Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.2% to 19,280.79.

The Russell 2000 edged up 0.1% to 2,231.67.



The Ibovespa index began 2025 on a negative note, reflecting persisting uncertainties carried over from the previous year. The primary index of the Brazilian stock market closed down 0.13%, settling at 120,125.39 points. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar ended trading at R$ 6.1625, down 0.29%, amid low liquidity in the first session of the year.Read more...Local sentiment remained under pressure due to fiscal worries and the trajectory of national debt. Market participants remained focused on Gabriel Galípolo, who just took the helm at Brazil's Central Bank.He emphasized that there is a "high bar" for diverging from existing Central Bank guidance, aligning with a cautious stance toward future monetary policy moves. Traders assigned a 28% chance that the Central Bank would adhere to its guidance and raise interest rates by one percentage point in its upcoming meeting, reflecting ongoing concerns about inflation and fiscal imbalances.Read more...Wall Street had a tepid start to the new year as major indices slipped, marking an extension of the year-end downturn seen in late 2024. According to The Rio Times:Tesla slid after a disappointing deliveries update, while a spike in crude oil and natural gas prices supported energy producers and limited broader market losses. Treasury yields were steady, aided by a positive U.S. jobs report.Oil prices surged by nearly 2% amid recent U.S. inventory data and European gas supply disruptions. These developments underpin a bullish outlook for energy producers, which helped lift shares of oil companies both abroad and in Brazil. For commodity-dependent markets like Brazil, higher oil prices can bolster export revenues.Read more...Gold began 2025 on a strong footing, driven by increased demand for security in a climate of persistent economic uncertainty. The metal's performance hinges on central bank policies worldwide, particularly the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory, and remains a barometer for risk sentiment in times of market volatility.Read more...The world's largest cryptocurrency broke past US$96,000, with institutional interest picking up steam. Continued enthusiasm for Bitcoin ETFs and broader crypto adoption has fueled this rally, although concerns over regulatory regimes remain front and center for market participants.Read more...Brazil'sdipped to 50.4, signaling a marginal expansion in the manufacturing sector and a "wake-up call for 2025".Read more...Brazil'salso dipped slightly as 2024 concluded, raising questions about the sustainability of post-pandemic recovery.Read more...According to data from Brazil's Central Bank, the country experienced its. The South American nation saw a net exodus of $15.9 billion, marking a significant shift in capital flows. This figure trails only the record outflows seen in 2019 and 2020.Read more...A net R$ 31.7 billion annual exit of foreign investment was recorded in 2024, the third-largest dollar exodus in the country's history, prompting concerns about capital flight.Read more...GOL led B3 gains with an 11% surge after striking a debt agreement with Brazilian authorities, potentially improving the airline's balance sheet and investor outlook.Read more...CSN expanded into logistics through a major acquisition, diversifying its revenue streams and reinforcing supply chain capabilities.Read more...The oil producer boosted capital by R$ 3 billion to fund growth projects and development, signaling an aggressive expansion strategy for 2025.Read more...Heading into the weekend, Brazil's markets will likely remain sensitive to global data releases, particularly Friday's U.S. ISM Manufacturing numbers (10:00 AM) and the Atlanta Fed GDPNow (1:00 PM). Any surprises could sway sentiment on the Brazilian real and broader asset classes.Domestically, concerns about public finances and the inflation outlook persist, with Gabriel Galípolo's leadership at the Central Bank adding a layer of uncertainty over potential rate hikes. Continued foreign outflows from Brazilian equities, reported at over R$ 31.7 billion in 2024, underscore a cautious tone among global investors.If commodity prices remain elevated-driven by oil's recent surge-this could partially offset bearish sentiment, especially for energy and mining companies. However, the dip in December's PMI to 50.4 signals that growth may be fragile.Looking ahead, today's German unemployment reading will offer clues about the Eurozone's resilience, while the U.S. updates could further shape global risk appetites.In a climate marked by rising energy prices, shifting monetary policies, and persistent fiscal concerns, Brazilian markets will seek any sign of stability-whether from fiscal adjustments or stronger manufacturing data-to regain footing in the early weeks of 2025.