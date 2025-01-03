War Update: 138 Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some 138 combat clashes occurred between Ukrainian forces and Russian along the front lines in the past 24 hours, with the most intense fighting in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 08:00 on Friday, Ukrinform reports.

Russian forces launched two missile strikes and 52 against Ukrainian positions and settlements, using two missiles and dropping 102 guided aerial bombs. In addition, over 3,800 were carried out, including 159 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian airstrikes targeted multiple locations, including Taratutyne, Pokrovka, Vovchansk, Zolochiv, Ivanivka, Pishchane, Bohuslavka, Zelenyi Hai, Cherneshchyna, Myrne, Siversk, Kostiantynivka, Dronivka, Pazeno, Yablunivka, Myrnohrad, Novotoretske, Ulakly, Kostiantynopil, Andriivka, Zelene Pole, Novopil, Prymorske, and Malokaterynivka.

Ukrainian aircraft and missile and artillery forces struck five concentrations of enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment, two command posts and three other critical Russian targets.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy launched two attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian assault attempts near Zapadne, Dvorichna, and Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian army launched 16 attacks, primarily attempting to break through defenses near Nadiia, Makiivka, Terny, Hryhorivka and in the Serebriansky Forest.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled one Russian assault near Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces attacked four times in the Chasiv Yar and Stupochky areas.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russian army carried out six attacks near Toretsk, Niu-York, and Shcherbynivka, with most targeting Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian forces halted 38 Russian offensive operations in Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Shevchenko, Uspenivka, Solone, and Novovasylivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 27 Russian attacks, particularly around Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Shevchenko, Dachne, and Kurakhove.

In the Vremivka sector, Russian forces launched 24 assaults in Yantarne, Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, and toward Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, and Novosilka.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian troops repelled two enemy attacks near Novoandriivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian forces thwarted three Russian attacks, with the enemy failing to break through.

In the Kursk sector, ten clashes were reported, with Russia carrying out six airstrikes and using nine guided bombs.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive group formations were observed.