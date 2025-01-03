Creative Diagnostics Launches High-Performance HPV Igg ELISA Kit For Accurate And Reliable HPV Antibody Detection

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Creative Diagnostics, a leading and supplier of antibodies, antigens and assay kits, announces the launch of its high-performance HPV IgG ELISA Kit for the sensitive and specific detection of antibodies to Human Papillomavirus Virus (HPV) in human serum or plasma. These products will improve customer experience, meet research needs and accelerate anti-HPV studies.



HPV is a member of the Papillomaviridae family that can infect humans. Like all papillomaviruses, HPV only forms productive infections in keratinocytes of the skin or mucous membranes. There are nearly 200 different strains of HPV, most of which are harmless and do not cause cancer. Fourteen of the high-risk HPV types (HPV 16, 18, 31, 33, 35, 39, 45, 51, 52, 56, 58, 59, 66, and 68) are known to cause cervical, vulvar, vaginal, penile, oropharyngeal, and anal cancers, and six others are suspected of causing cancer. HPV is also associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.



Studies have shown that antibodies induced by different subtypes of HPV virus-like particles (VLPs) can inhibit infection by the corresponding HPV subtype. Specific antibody detection kits are required to assess whether vaccination is specifically inducing antibodies against that subtype but not others. Creative Diagnostics offers ELISA antibody detection kits for different HPV subtypes. These kits are supplied with microtiter plates precoated with VLP antigen. The VLPs are HPV L1 VLPs and electron microscopy has confirmed that they are complete virus-like particles, not just proteins. In addition, Western blot analysis has verified the purity of the VLPs, reducing the likelihood of false-positive results due to interference from contaminants.



Compared to ELISA kits coated with L1 protein and antibody detection kits coated with VLP L1, VLPs have conformational and type-specific epitopes similar to the actual viral structure. They bind better to antibodies produced in the natural immune state than L1 coated kits and have relatively better consistency of neutralization results, making them more suitable for relative comparisons between methods. In addition, Creative Diagnostics can customize kits coated with HPV L1+L2 pseudoviruses (PsV), which are even more consistent with the neutralization assay.



Creative Diagnostics is committed to providing high quality HPV ELISA Kits that meet research needs and facilitate anti-HPV research. For example, the HPV IgG ELISA Kit (Catalog # DEIA-F678S) can be used for the detection of HPV IgG class antibodies in human plasma and serum. This product is for research use only and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or follow-up of patients vaccinated with vaccines containing HPV antigens.



