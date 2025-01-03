Neolithic Site Discovered In Pulwama

The site, located at Karewa (Wdre) in Newa village, was reportedly exposed during road expansion and documented on October 9, 2024.

The ASI team, led by Superintending Archaeologist Rahul Ramesh Bhosle, identified a series of 11 pits, eight of which contained bone remains accompanied by red ochre decorations, potsherds, and slab stones. These burial artifacts align with known Neolithic traditions, suggesting that the pits served as ancient burial sites.

The findings align with characteristics of Neolithic burial practices. The pits' unique location and features raise questions about their cultural significance and connections to known Neolithic sites like Burzahom, the superintending archaeologist reveals.

Further investigations, conducted between October 10–15, 2024, involved research scholars and local workers. Preliminary findings indicate a significant opportunity to deepen understanding of Neolithic traditions in the Kashmir Valley, emphasizing the need for continued exploration in this archaeologically rich region.

The report, including geographical, geological, and cultural details, was submitted for further analysis and action.

After which (Rahul Ramesh Bhosle), Superintending Archaeologist (I/c) wrote to the Director EE about the Chance Discovery of Pits at Karewa of , Village Newa District Pulwama.

Director Archives, Archaeology & Museums (AA&M), Jammu and Kashmir, Kuldeep Krishan Sidha

has formally requested the District Development Commissioner (DDC), Pulwama, to take immediate measures to safeguard a recently discovered Neolithic site at Newa in the Pulwama district.

In a letter dated December 31, 2024, under reference No. DAMA-2905-09/AMA-312, Sidha emphasized the site's historical importance following its discovery by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The ASI's communication, dated December 18, 2024, highlighted the site's significance, calling for urgent steps to protect it until its formal declaration as a protected monument under relevant laws.

Sidha's letter outlined several specific measures. He urged that the site be placed under the watch and ward of the jurisdictional magistrate to ensure its protection. Additionally, he recommended the installation of multilingual signboards in Urdu, Hindi, and English to inform the public of the site's importance and to restrict unauthorized access.

The Director also called for issuing restriction orders within a 200-meter periphery around the site to prevent encroachments and unauthorized activities. Furthermore, he requested the provision of revenue documents and a detailed site map to aid in further administrative and preservation efforts.

The Director stressed the need for prompt action and requested a report on the measures undertaken to secure the site.

Pertinently, the discovery of this Neolithic site in Newa, Pulwama, is a significant archaeological breakthrough for Jammu and Kashmir, offering potential insights into prehistoric human activities and settlements in the Kashmir Valley.

Officials say the

preservation of such sites is crucial for understanding the cultural and historical legacy of the area.

